Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the September 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYOC remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 1,756,763,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,644,320. Beyond Commerce has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.