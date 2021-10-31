Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the September 30th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJPRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CJPRY remained flat at $$14.84 during trading on Friday. 24,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

