Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.03). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,159,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,435,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.65. Tilray has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

