Klimatas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,011.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 46.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

