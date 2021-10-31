Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Target Price at C$22.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$20.09 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of ARE traded down C$1.94 on Tuesday, hitting C$18.46. 1,272,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,587. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.36. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.78 and a one year high of C$22.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

