County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $31.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 47,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $213.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in County Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 255,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

