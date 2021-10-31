CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.79 million.

Shares of COR traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. 390,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.83. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,377 shares of company stock worth $747,121 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CoreSite Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of CoreSite Realty worth $15,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

