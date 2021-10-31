IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDACORP also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday.

IDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.32. The company had a trading volume of 371,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

