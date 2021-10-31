Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.380-$3.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $749 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.71 million.Perficient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.90-0.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $123.60. 509,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

