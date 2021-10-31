Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

VYGVF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of VYGVF stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 2,918,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,833. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

