Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,171,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405,459 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $672,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 83,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,402,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 78,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,566,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,359,000 after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pfizer by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,570,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,236,000 after buying an additional 475,162 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE PFE opened at $43.74 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

