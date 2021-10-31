Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Head-To-Head Survey

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 1.94 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.46 $5.36 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carver Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -21.63% -21.20% -0.86% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.50% 0.99%

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Carver Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

