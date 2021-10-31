Tadpole Finance Hits One Day Volume of $7,492.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.69 or 0.00020909 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $7,492.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00105492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.49 or 1.00245407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.55 or 0.06939676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TADUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.