DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DBL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 52,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,376. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 169,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.