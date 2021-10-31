Short Interest in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Drops By 30.2%

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 8,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $396,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 468.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 398,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 5,045,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,065. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

