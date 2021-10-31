Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in October

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of LGYRF stock remained flat at $$64.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30. Landis+Gyr Group has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

