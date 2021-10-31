Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $993.38 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 459,753 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $993,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 371,465 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $100,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 121,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $332.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a 200-day moving average of $278.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

