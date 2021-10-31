Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Capital International Ltd. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.0% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,604.46 and a 12-month high of $2,982.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,831.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,626.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 106.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total transaction of $50,750.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

