Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 340.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after buying an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total value of $778,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $319.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.74 and a 12-month high of $327.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

