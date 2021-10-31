Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Up 42.3% in October

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precipio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Precipio by 267.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter worth about $2,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,331. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $9.18.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 124.55% and a negative return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.