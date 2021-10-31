Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 3,532,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.58. Puxin has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

