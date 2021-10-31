Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Ambarella stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.83. The company had a trading volume of 551,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,091. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $189.70.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

