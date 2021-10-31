Hord Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $1.18 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00069739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00105492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.49 or 1.00245407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.55 or 0.06939676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HORDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.