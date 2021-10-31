Observer (OBSR) Achieves Market Cap of $15.49 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Observer has a total market cap of $15.49 million and $718,586.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00225590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OBSRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.