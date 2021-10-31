Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Synalloy during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194. Synalloy has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $83.09 million for the quarter.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

