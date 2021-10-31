Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the September 30th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ULH traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $21.08. 47,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,768. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

