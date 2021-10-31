Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Short Interest Update

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit stock remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,556,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $16,058,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $15,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000.

