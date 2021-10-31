Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of SAPMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Saipem has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.