Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives $256.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,890. Target has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.79 and its 200-day moving average is $237.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

