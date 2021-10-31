Brokerages Anticipate Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.31. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.31.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Insulet by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PODD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.02. The company had a trading volume of 439,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52-week low of $214.93 and a 52-week high of $312.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

