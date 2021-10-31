4NEW (KWATT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $47,851.90 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00224981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

