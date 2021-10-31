UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00224981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.