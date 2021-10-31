Capital International Sarl Raises Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Vale comprises about 3.0% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vale were worth $35,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $12.73 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.65%.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

