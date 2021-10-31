Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.06. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

