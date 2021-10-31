Capital International Ltd. CA Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Mondelez International by 21.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

