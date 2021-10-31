Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $108.09 Billion in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 429,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,091,997,000. Facebook makes up about 1.7% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $323.57 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.91. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

