Bruce & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Xcel Energy accounts for about 5.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.