Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $335.52 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $331.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.59.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 315,904 shares of company stock worth $114,951,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

