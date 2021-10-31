Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. AON makes up 7.9% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of AON worth $126,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares in the last quarter.

AON stock opened at $319.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.13. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

