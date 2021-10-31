Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.12 Million

Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report $445.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of FOCS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 303,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,499. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.