Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 258.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 480,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 346,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

