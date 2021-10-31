$380.56 Million in Sales Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce $380.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $381.11 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,745. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

