Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE AUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,961,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,783,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 735,606 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $656,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

