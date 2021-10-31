K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Up 43.2% in October

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,100 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the September 30th total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,781.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUF remained flat at $$15.95 during midday trading on Friday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $800.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.98 million.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

