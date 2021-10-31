Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Grows By 42.8%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the September 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CRRFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY remained flat at $$3.66 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,323. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

