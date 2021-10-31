renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $798,678.44 and approximately $68,240.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00069770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00105437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,532.95 or 1.00283396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,180.27 or 0.06925351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022787 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.