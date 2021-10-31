Lossless (LSS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market cap of $33.46 million and $10.14 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00069770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00073499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00105437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,532.95 or 1.00283396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,180.27 or 0.06925351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022787 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

