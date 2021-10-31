Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00040529 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00103262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016197 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.92 or 0.00430610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00047252 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

