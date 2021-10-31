Analysts Expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,659,000 after buying an additional 677,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 1,583,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,812,715. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $963.56 million and a P/E ratio of -22.82.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

