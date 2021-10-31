Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DCPH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 490,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

